MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger is stepping up to help after tornadoes devastated communities across the Mid-South.

Kroger announced Tuesday that its Delta Division has partnered with the Arkansas Food Bank, the Mississippi Food Network, Shelby County Clerk’s Office, and local faith-based organizations to provide truckloads of bottled water, non-perishable food, and toiletries for families impacted by the storm.

“It’s incredibly devastating to witness the destruction caused by the storms across the Delta Division where our associates and customers live, and we operate stores, “ said Micheal Cristal, President of Kroger Delta Division. “We are proud to partner with local organizations to provide immediate support for the community and our associates.”

Kroger shoppers can also help those in need in the following ways:

For the next two weeks, customers in the Delta Division can donate at the register and round up their purchases to the nearest dollar. The Delta Division includes 93 stores in Arkansas, West Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Missouri. All donations will benefit the Red Cross to help families impacted by the storms.

Memphis area customers can donate items on Wednesday, April 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the 3444 Plaza Drive location to benefit families in Covington.

For more ways to help tornado victims in the Mid-South, click here.