MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Kroger employee is being accused of trying to kill a woman and her children in Frayser, police say.

Police say the woman and her children were shopping at Kroger on Frayser Boulevard when she approached an employee and attempted to ask him a question.

The woman told police the employee made a comment to her daughter which started an argument.

A few minutes later, police say she saw the man in the parking lot and he threatened to kill her and her family.

Police say the woman and her children got into their car and started to leave when she noticed the man driving towards her at a high rate of speed while holding a black handgun.

According to the crime report, the man fired several shots in the direction of the woman’s vehicle.

The woman was able to speed away from the scene unharmed.

Police later identified the man as Donald Fields and confirmed he was an employee of the Kroger.

Fields was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment and three counts of attempted murder.

A bond has not been set at this time.