MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger Delta Division announced Tuesday it will invest $500,000 in a Next Generation Scholarship Program in partnership with the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis and LeMoyne-Owen College.

The program will award scholarships to seniors from Booker T. Washington High School who are academically motivated and plan on attending LeMoyne-Owen College, an HBCU in Memphis.



Kroger said the support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities is a part of the company’s Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan. This is designed to uplift associates, customers, and communities.



The application for Next Generation Scholarships will be available in Spring 2022 on the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis website.



Click the link to review Kroger’s Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan.