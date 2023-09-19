MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Longtime Memphis television personality Kontji Anthony is coming to WREG News Channel 3, as the host of a new lifestyle show.

The show is still under development, but Fran McRae, vice president and general manager of WREG, says it will showcase the Memphis area and all the great things it has to offer.

“The show will focus on the positive things, the restaurants, the tourism, all the good that’s happening in Memphis,” McRae said.

Anthony was a natural choice to be the face of it, both because of her experience in the market and because, “It’s in her DNA to help people live better lives.”

“We’re extremely excited to have her on board and look forward to her success,” McRae said.

Anthony will return to the Memphis airwaves after more than a year away from television. The veteran broadcaster, who began her career in high school in New York before working as a journalist in Manhattan, Iowa, California and North Carolina, left the anchor chair at WMC after nearly 17 years at the station.

But the love she developed for the Memphis area kept her in the Bluff City.

“I was supposed to be here two years,” Anthony said. “What ended up happening was, I fell in love with Memphis and I never wanted to leave.”

She says the show will showcase many of the people, places and things that make the area special, including mom-and-pop businesses, food, music and shopping. She’ll also cover topics like health and wellness, money matters, kids and pets.

“I love the fact that it’s a show that will help women,” she said.

Anthony will make her debut on WREG in November.