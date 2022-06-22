MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Animal Services is looking for two women who stole a 2-month-old kitten from their shelter Monday afternoon.

Police said the suspects put the gray tabby kitten in a purse before walking out of the facility. The kitten was valued at $310.

MAS said the kitten was adopted by someone else and was waiting to be spayed/neutered.

The suspects left the facility in a silver Camaro. MAS is working with the Memphis Police Department to get a video of their license plate.

MAS said if the suspects return the kitten by Thursday at 4 p.m., they will not press charges or release surveillance footage of the incident.

Memphis Police is asking anyone with information to contact Sgt S. Grigsby at Appling Farms Station GIB at 901-636-4487.