MEMPHIS, Tenn. — KIPP Memphis Academy Middle School will not reopen for the 2023-24 school year, according to its board of directors.

All students currently enrolled at KMAM, will have the opportunity to transfer to KIPP Memphis Collegiate Middle, which is less than 15 minutes away. All KMAM employees can apply for any open position in the school’s network.

According to the KIPP Memphis Board of Directors, the following factors influenced its decision to close:

Enrollment at KMAM has decreased the last few years

KIPP Memphis Collegiate Middle School has enough space for every KMAM student next year

Having one school provides for more academic programming, access community resources

Antonio Burt, KIPP Memphis’s CEO, shared a message with the parents saying, “I want to take this opportunity to thank all families who entrust us with the education of their children. KIPP Memphis has a 20-year history of evolving to meet the needs of our community. We are confident in our ability to continue creating opportunities for our students that give them the skills and confidence necessary to be successful – college, career and beyond.”