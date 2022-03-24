MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teachers at two Memphis-Shelby County Schools high schools are being forced to re-apply for their jobs as a part of the district’s “Fresh Start” program.

On Wednesday, teachers at Hamilton High and Kingsbury High reportedly were notified their schools were “Fresh Started,” meaning they need to reapply for their current positions.

According to the district, Fresh Start means instructional and non-instructional positions at a school or in an administrative department will be posted to reassess staff and ensure the best outcomes for students.

“In many years of looking at data, looking at research and at the end of the day, we want to make sure we get the best leaders and educators in front of our students,” said District 2 MSCS School Board Member Althea Greene.

Greene, a retired teacher representing Kingsbury High, she says the Fresh Start program doesn’t mean people will be fired.

“That’s not true. That would be over communicated through HR,” Greene said. “It simply means reapply. You have an opportunity to reach out to HR and say ‘I want to reapply for my job.'”

When WREG requested information from the district, we were pointed to a 2021 article Dr. Joris Ray did with the Commercial Appeal and sent a statement. It reads in part, “I am unapologetic about taking any and every step necessary to move our District to a Level 5, premier institution that offers a world-class education.”

Ranesha Jones is the mother of four MSCS students. She was one of several family members that rushed to Hamilton High this morning as police responded to a fight.

“Since I been up here today there have been four fights that broke out,” Jones said. “Giving Hamilton High, a fresh start will be to provide security to the children that really is here for an education and not in a gang.”

When asked what she says to educators who may be offended by the process, Greene said, “As educators we are good at picking up and moving on and doing what’s best for children.”

Other recent MSCS fresh starts include the positions of Deputy Superintendent of Academics Schools & Leadership, Chief Academic Officer and Director of Curriculum Instruction.