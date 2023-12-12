WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Dreams were granted for almost 100 children in West Memphis, Arkansas, Tuesday as they got the chance to mark several items off their own wish list to Santa.

The Walmart in West Memphis welcomed 93 children Tuesday, and as an added bonus, law enforcement officers assisted the tiny patrons as they went on a shopping spree.

Santa Claus was also there to greet the eager and excited shoppers.

The annual “Shop with a Cop” tradition has taken place for nearly a decade in Crittenden County.

The little ones from Steudlein Learning Center were each paired with their own personal shopper to choose what they wanted to see under the tree for Christmas.

“The West Memphis Police Department also partnered with Marion Police Department, and our Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department got funded to buy almost 100 kids gifts for this season,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon.

Mayor McClendon knows this is a big deal as it’s also building bridges between the community and cops.

“Just having kids get a different perspective of dealing with police officers is good now on such an awesome job as they are putting smiles on kids faces,” he said.

The excitement was on full display, especially for those who got the chance to have Santa as their personal shopper.

After checking out, the children were then able to check out Santa’s new sleigh.

“Not only are we putting a smile on their face, but the smile they are putting on our face and warming our hearts with what we are doing for our communities and our babies is always great,” Mayor McClendon said. “This is a great time for the season.”