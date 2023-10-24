Juvenile Crime is a growing concern, and soon-to-be Mayor Paul Young says it’s an issue he plans to tackle when he takes office.

Young told us far too many children are engaged in negative activity, especially when it comes to breaking into cars and motor vehicle theft.

During his campaign, Young said he wanted more data sharing among police, juvenile court, and the school system.

He said we need to find out what child is heading down the wrong path and then deeply engage in their life.

Young has said he wants to see more mental health programs since so many young people have experienced trauma.

“My goal is to have dialogue and communications with stakeholders within the system to make sure we are addressing those young people and that we are giving them some proactive solutions and deterrents to prevent them from doing the things that are taking place far too often over the past couple of years,” he said.

Young said he also wants to activate community centers, especially between 3 and 8 p.m.

Juvenile court says most crime occurs after school, even though some politicians believe kids not going to school is a big part of the problem.