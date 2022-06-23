MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Antonio Colbert has been faced with several charges after officers said he kidnapped and shot a man near the Soulsville neighborhood.

WREG previously reported on Monday that a man was fighting for his life after being shot in the 1100 block of Severson Avenue in Soulsville.

When officers arrived on the scene, a witness said he heard multiple shots and a man yelling. He also said he saw a white vehicle drive off and found a gunshot victim on the ground.

Officers later spoke with the victim who said Colbert, 36, threatened to kill his grandfather if the victim did not get in a car. The victim said Colbert forced him in the front passenger seat and began driving while continuously pointing a gun at him.

The victim said Colbert tried to shoot him, but he pushed the gun away. According to court documents, Colbert then drove to an unknown area and shot the victim inside the car.

MPD said the victim tried to run, but Colbert shot him several more times before demanding the victim’s phone and wallet. He reportedly then left the scene.

Colbert has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He was also previously convicted of kidnapping in 2015 and sentenced to three years.

Colbert is expected to appear in court on June 23.