MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man wanted on a long list of charges dating back years was booked into jail Friday, after allegedly kidnapping and robbing a man from a Parkway Village gas station.

Quition McCalop, 27, is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon in connection with an incident that happened April 11.

Police say the victim was at a gas station at Winchester and Goodlett when a sedan pulled up to his Chevy Silverado. A man identified by police as McCalop got out of the car with a gun.

Police say McCalop pointed the gun at the victim and forced the man out of his Chevy, and into McCalop’s car. He then drove to several ATMs, forcing the man at gunpoint to withdraw $200.

Later that night, officers found the Chevy abandoned in the gas station parking lot, and the victim called police to report the crime. McCalop was identified in a lineup a few days later.

According to court records, McCalop had an active warrant from a grand jury indictment back in October. In addtion to the kidnapping and robbery charges, he faces several evading arrest charges before his capture.

Charges listed for McCalop in jail records include an aggravated assault case from last year, marijuana possession, theft and firearms charges from 2001 and a 2017 robbery in which a suspended sentence had been revoked.

He is being held on several bonds totaling $497,500.