MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman who was being beaten and held against her will by an ex-boyfriend was able to escape when a friend showed up at her Binghampton apartment to pick her up for work.

Datavius Puryear, 25, who received a deferred sentence in a 2019 manslaughter case, was booked Friday in the Shelby County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, vandalism, and termination of diversion.

The victim said on November 14, Puryear kicked in the door of her apartment when she refused to let him inside. Court records show she had called police on Puryear at least two times in the past.

The victim said Puryear hit her, choked her, and forced her to stay in the same spot for several hours.

Police said when the victim’s friend showed up the following day, the ex-girlfriend was able to break free from Puryear’s hold and stabbed Puryear twice in the back when he attacked the friend.

Court records show Puryear was also arrested in October when he was allegedly found sleeping inside a vehicle with a stolen gun.

In 2021, Puryear pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a shooting at the Sycamore Lake Apartments. He was initially charged with first-degree murder.

Puryear is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and theft of a firearm.

Puryear is being held on a $30,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.