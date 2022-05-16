MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with kidnapping and evading arrest after officers say the kidnapping victim begged for help from a KFC employee.

Officers responded to a kidnapping call at KFC in Hickory Hill in the 6200 block of Winchester Road. When they arrived, a KFC employee told them a woman left a note begging for help. The employee gave a description of the victim and the man that was with her.

Police soon found the victim and man who matched the worker’s given description. Court documents said the man, Diego Glay, refused to obey officer’s commands and took off running.

Glay was soon caught and taken into custody.

The victim told police that Glay was her boyfriend and he had been holding her against her will. She said Glay has previously punched her in the face.

Officers said the victim tried to leave Glay, but he took her phone and kept her from leaving his sight for days at a time.

Glay is out on a $35,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on May 17.