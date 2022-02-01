MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Senator Katrina Robinson announced on social media that the vote to remove her from office is scheduled for this Wednesday.



Robinson said in her post, …”the Senate will vote to remove me against the wishes of the people on THIS WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 2. (Yes! In just TWO days!) That means the people of the district will likely have NO vote, voice, or representation for this legislative session after this week!!!!”

In a memo from the Shelby County Commission Democratic Caucus, they said they were not prepared to appoint a new state senator. They pointed to the fact that Senator Robinson’s court case has not completed, and she is entitled to due process in this matter.