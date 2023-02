MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A male juvenile is dead after being shot in Whitehaven Friday.

Reports say officers responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Road a little after midnight. Officers found a juvenile male and took him to Regional One Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.