MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in North Memphis Monday evening.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the area of Heard Avenue and Oakwood Street at 6:18 p.m.

The female juvenile was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. The age of the victim has not been released.

Police say preliminary information suggests the victim and suspect know each other.

