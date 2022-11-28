MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A juvenile victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children‘s Hospital Monday afternoon after showing up at a fire station in the airport area.

Memphis police said the young shooting victim was brought to the fire station in the 2200 block of East Shelby Drive at around 2:30 p.m. by family members.

Police have not said how old the victim is but said they were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the circumstance surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.