A police officer inspects a vehicle covered in crime scene tape outside Cromwell Park Apartments on Outland Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile was hurt in a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Memphis, and police said they later found more victims.

Police responded to Outland Road south of Winchester at 6:38. They took one juvenile victim to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Police later said the child was stable, and that two other victims from the same shooting had arrived at area hospitals by private vehicle.

Crime scene tape covered several vehicles on the street in front of the Cromwell Park Apartments.

Police had no suspect information. Call 528-CASH with any tips.

A few minutes later and just about a block away, police said a woman was shot on Mendenhall.

She is also in critical condition at Regional One. Police are looking for a silver Chrysler 200.

Police have not said whether the two shootings are related.

This story has been updated with new information from police.