MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile is dead after a shooting in downtown Memphis Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to the shooting at Fourth Street and Peabody Place at 11:19 p.m.

The male juvenile was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information and this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.