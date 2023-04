MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in southwest Memphis sent a juvenile to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 600 block of Deerskin Drive near Ford Road at 7 a.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One hospital, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle was a brown or tan sedan, MPD said. Call 528-CASH with tips.

