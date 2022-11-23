MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was sent to the hospital after a shooting in the airport area Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of East Brooks Road.

Police say a 12-year-old was shot in the stomach and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information has been provided at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.