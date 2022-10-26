MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Halloween is here a bit early for some kids in downtown Memphis, and they have a bag full of candy to prove it.

Power Rangers, princesses, and superheroes filled the parking lot outside of Juvenile Court Wednesday evening for Judge Sugarmon’s annual trunk-or-treat.

People from various organizations decorated their cars and handed out candy to trick or treaters. Aside from giving the community a safe place to trick-or-treat, participants say there is nothing better than the smiles.

“With everything that’s going on in the community now, the kids need a little bit of fun and a little bit of hope. And this just instills, like there is hope in the city. That these kids, the next generation coming up, are able to enjoy something as simple as a truck-or-treat but we’re putting smiles on these kid’s faces,” said Lesley Dumas with Memphis Allies.

Kids were greeted by Minnie Mouse and Cocomelon.

They also had the chance to jump in a bounce house, eat snow cones, and sit in a Memphis Fire Department fire truck.