MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are looking for a man who they say assaulted a juvenile at a hotel in Parkway Village on March 20.

The juvenile was assaulted at Home 1 Extended Stay on the 4300 block of American Way.

Officers say the suspect is a man between 20-30 years old. He was last seen in a gray hoodie with a skull on the front and the words, “In Too Deep” written on the back. The suspect was also wearing ripped jeans and pink shoes.

If you have any information on this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.