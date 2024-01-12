MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Timberlake is having a free concert in Memphis for one night only next Friday.

According to the Orpheum Theater website, Timberlake will be performing live at the Orpheum Theater on January 19 at 8 p.m.

Guests can request up to a total of two free tickets on Ticketmaster. Tickets are free but a credit card will be required to validate your request.

If you are selected for the free tickets, on Thursday you will receive an email with instructions on how to pick up the tickets.

The ticket request must be submitted by Monday, January 15 at 10:59 p.m.

To sign up for the free tickets, visit here.