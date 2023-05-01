MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rep. Justin J. Pearson, who was reappointed to the Tennessee House after being expelled, is kicking off his second special election campaign for District 86 State Representative.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet Pearson, sign a petiton to place him on the ballot for the upcoming special election, and take a photo with him. The event will be held Tuesday at Alonzo Weaver Park on Mitchell Road from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Volunteers will also help residents register to vote.

Pearson was reappointed to the Tennessee House after he and fellow Democratic state House member Justin Jones of Nashville were expelled for what House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) said was a violation of House rules after interrupting a House session with a protest in favor of stricter gun control laws following a shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.

The primary special election will be held on June 15 followed by the general election on August 3.