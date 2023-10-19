MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is still searching for justice, three months after a stolen car crashed into a 20-year-old University of Memphis student, killing her.

Justice for Ava Christopher is the goal next week, as her family prepares for a rally in Midtown.

The two-mile walk and candlelight vigil will mark the three-month anniversary of Ava’s death. Her family hopes the event will help find the driver who killed her on July 25.

Ava Christopher

“She was happy. She was bubbly. She was outgoing. She was so so talented,” said MJ Learned, Ava’s best friend.

Learned says Ava was majoring in biology at the University of Memphis and planned to become a veterinarian before she was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

“I mean the last three months, it’s really just been like you just can’t believe it,” said Learned.

The two suspects responsible for the crash, a man and a woman, were in a speeding red Dodge Challenger on Cooper Street when they ran a red light. Surveillance video shows the Challenger plowing into Ava’s car.

Suspects in deadly hit-and-run on Cooper and Central (Memphis Police Department)

According to police, the Challenger was reported stolen from Southaven.

“Even though there is footage of the suspects and traffic cam footage of the wreck it still hasn’t been solved,” said Learned.

Witnesses say the couple walked away and didn’t look back.

“The more people think and talk about it, the more likely it will be solved. That’s all we want is to bring justice for her,” said Learned. “She was one of my closest friends, and I know if it was me, she’d absolutely do the same. And I owe it to her to do this.”

The Justice for Ava march will be held on Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Aldo’s Pizza Pies on Cooper Street in Midtown.

CrimeStoppers has increased the previous $10,000 reward to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.