MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man whose car was stolen said he’s heartbroken after a mother and infant were seriously injured in a crash as Memphis Police were chasing the people believed to be responsible.

There was an enormous crime scene off Jackson Avenue and Cypress in north Memphis Friday afternoon. The flashing blue lights came after police say a carjacked Toyota Camry collided with another car while trying to get away from officers chasing it.

Memphis Police reports show the chase started after officers spotted the stolen car hours after a man reported it had been carjacked from this medical district gas station off Union.

We tracked down the victim Monday. He lives out of state.

The man, who didn’t want to be identified, said he made a quick stop at the gas station to fill up his rental car before catching a flight home.

“As I was doing the final clicks on the gas pump, a guy walked up between my driver’s door and where I was pumping gas and stuck a pistol in my face,” he said.

Initially, he thought it was a joke and started backing away. He threw the gunman his car keys.

“Just praying they don’t shoot. Because I wasn’t following the directions of ‘come here, come here.’ I was too afraid they would take off with me, put me in the car, kidnap me and try to make me go to ATM machines and maybe kill me afterwards,” he said.

After the collision, officers claim three people inside the Camry, a 15-year-old, 17-year-old, and 23-year-old Martino Davidson, tried to run.

Monday, the trio faces charges, but their arrests come after investigators said they slammed into a car carrying a woman and an infant.

People living in the neighborhood described the horrific scene. They said at one point the infant was lying in the street. An officer wrote at the time of the crash that the child was “extremely critical.”

While the man is thankful to be alive, he said the crash after the chase shows the crime has a ripple effect.

“It’s sad. It’s sad that it had to come to that,” he said.

He tearfully told us he is also heartbroken to hear about what happened to the infant.

“I just try not to think about it. I try not to think about it ’cause it hurts that that happened to that child and that lady,” he said. “That just makes the whole idea even worse.”

The teens in this case are charged with attempted murder, robbery, and carjacking. Martino Davidson, the 23-year-old, is only charged with theft of property.

We are working to find out the condition of the mother and the child.