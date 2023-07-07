MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search for the 3-year-old started with such high hopes and then things came to a tragic end after a little body was found in the neighborhood lake.

A massive search for 3-year-old Israel Powell went underway Friday morning after his 4-year-old sister was found outside in their neighborhood at the Laurel Tree subdivision near Hacks Cross and Holmes Road.

Israel Powell

“I’m trying to see do you recognize this little girl that we found out here,” said a Sheriff County Sheriff Department deputy on a resident’s ring camera.

Many residents in the subdivision awoke to Shelby County deputies knocking on their doors before 2:00 p.m. trying to find the little girl’s home.

“My heart dropped I was like oh my God I cannot imagine because I do have a 4-year-old granddaughter and I was thinking they were telling me something was wrong with my granddaughter,” a neighbor April Morrow said.

The efforts to get the little girl home quickly became a search effort for her 3-year-old brother. Nearly 12 hours later his body was believed to be found in Jamieson Lake, which is blocks away from his home.

“All morning when I saw the news I was just praying that he wouldn’t be gone,” said Kim Brewer, a family member. “I’m sorry y’all I never had something to touch me this close.. and just pray for us.”

The Sheriff’s Office says the two children were last seen by family at their home on Laurel Springs Drive, which is an 11-minute walk from where neighbors reported them playing in a heavy downpour.

“At about 1:00 a.m. this morning deputies got a call from a resident here at the lakeside that said they saw two people young people running around so we came out here and there was a 4-year-old girl found,” said John Morris from Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The little girl was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition but it wasn’t until hours later around 5:30 a.m. when the children’s mother reported them missing and the dots were connected.

“It was heartbreaking to find a 3-year-old at the bottom of a lake something that we were all hoping wouldn’t come true,” another neighbor said.

The sheriff’s office has yet to say if any charges will be filed, but this is still an ongoing investigation.