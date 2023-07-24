GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown residents are demanding transparency five days into the city’s water crisis.

Kelly Howe ran the water in her kitchen five days after Germantown city leaders warned the public the water is unsafe to drink, bathe in, or cook with after a generator leaked diesel fuel into the reservoir last week. It still smells like diesel fuel.

“We’re just a little concerned that we’re not really given a timetable. We’re really not getting any answers,” she said.

She has been showering at some friends’ houses outside the city and stocking up on bottled water. But she said that is not even the worst part.

“I think the biggest inconvenience is just not knowing and feeling like we’re not being told,” Howe said.

Germantown city leaders gathered Monday to update the public on the latest, which essentially was the water is still unsafe to drink, bathe in, or cook with for anyone west of Forest Hill Irene Road. Everyone to the east of Forest Hill Irene, they say, is in the clear.

“We’ve had a day where we’ll send out 15 samples, and 14 will come back with no diesel, but still, if you have diesel detection, we have to either retest that area or flush that area and begin anew,” said Mayor Mike Palazzolo.

They said that process takes a full day, so the situation is still fluid.

Howe said that answer isn’t good enough. She wants transparency. We asked her if she trusts that this will be handled and not happen again.

“Maybe. Unless we have some transparency going forward, that maybe is going to get smaller and smaller. Just be honest,” she said.

Mayor Palazzolo said they are working on other possible solutions in the meantime, and once water is safely restored, a full investigation will be launched into what happened.

Palazzolo said they also plan to review the situation with their financial advisory commission and will look at some type of credit to the customers.