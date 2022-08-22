MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of two men charged in the 2017 road rage death of a toddler.

It was a crime that stunned the Memphis community.

The two men charged in this case are cousins who were driving in Hickory Hill in 2017 when they got into a confrontation with another driver and one of the men opened fire.

Two-year-old Laylah Washington was in a car with her mother when a bullet struck her in the head.

She died two days later.

Laylah Washington

They say 21-year-old Tylan McCray pulled the trigger. He’s charged with first-degree murder, His cousin, Brandon McCray, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Police say Brandon was driving the car the gun was fired from.

Both men were identified through a CrimeStoppers tip on the one-year anniversary of Laylah’s death.

The victim’s family has been critical of how this case has been handled so far.

They wanted charges against the driver upgraded to murder and they were furious when Shelby County accidentally released Tylan McCray on a $15,000 bond.

The judge had set his bail at $15 million dollars but a typo led to his release.

He was rebooked into jail a short time later.