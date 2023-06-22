MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge is set to decide whether to uphold an appeal into the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the woman against the city of Memphis.

This comes after she was allegedly raped by Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the same man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher.

Months after a judge dismissed the lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin, a hearing was held Thursday to determine whether the lawsuit should be reinstated.

“We really believe that we have given Judge Wagner a sufficient basis to change her ruling,” said Franklin’s attorney Gary Smith.

Franklin is suing the city after she claims Memphis Police failed to properly investigate her rape case. Back in 2021, she told officers that Abston-Henderson raped her.

“If we’re allowed to proceed in the lawsuit and we get into the discovery process, we’re gonna learn why was it that you did not arrest on this long period of time for this series of crimes, that in the first instance prevented the rape of Alicia Franklin and the final instance would have prevented the murder of Eliza Fletcher,” Smith said.

Attorneys for the city of Memphis claimed police had no duty to investigate and refuted several of the claims made by Franklin’s attorney, in hopes that the judge uphold her ruling.

No timeline was given as to when the judge will issue her opinion.