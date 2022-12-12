MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another hearing is scheduled for Monday in the death of Memphis Pastor Autura Eason Williams.

The two teens charged with her murder are heading back to juvenile court where a judge could decide if they’ll face trial as adults.

Last week, the judge told family members he already had a decision in mind for one of the suspects but gave the other more time to meet with his lawyer before making his announcement.

It’s been nearly five months since Eason-Williams was shot and killed during a carjacking in her own driveway.