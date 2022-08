MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal judge granted the City of Memphis’ motion to prohibit Peppertree Apartments from signing new leases for 120 days.

Earlier this month, the City of Memphis requested an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order against Peppertree and its owners.

Peppertree is unable to accept new tenants due to structural damage to the property and ongoing crime surrounding the complex.

The City said they will revisit the ruling in 120 days.