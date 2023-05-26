MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Judge Melissa Boyd will temporarily step away from her position due to illness, according to the Tennessee Administrative Office of Courts.

Boyd will be on a leave of absence through the summer, Barbara Peck, the AOC’s Director of Communications told WREG.

The specifics of her illness remain unknown.

On May 11, it was reported that Boyd received a reprimand from a state board after she solicited money for a school while wearing her judicial robes on social media.

The board said Boyd failed to respond to a notice of the investigation into the posts sent to her Dec. 21, 2022, until more than a month after the deadline.

Boyd serves as Division IX judge of the 30th Judicial District Criminal Court, a seat she won in a general election Aug. 4, 2022.