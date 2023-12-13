MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Criminal Court judge was booked into jail Wednesday, charged with coercion of a witness and harassment.

Andrewnetta Melissa Boyd, 59, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday.

The indictment shows the charges stem from allegations that between November 2022 and March 2023, Boyd allegedly influenced or attempted to influence a witness in a proceeding to testify falsely or withold information.

Boyd, who served as Division IX judge of the 30th Judicial District Criminal Court since late 2022, stepped away from the bench in May, taking a temporary leave of absence due to illness, a state board said at the time.

Earlier that month, she was reprimanded for soliciting money for a school while wearing her judicial robes on social media.

In October, the state issued a public reprimand against Boyd, and she was referred to the state General Assembly for further action.

State records show the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct received a complaint as far back as 2022 that Boyd was allegedly “threatening and initimidating an acquaintance and that she was abusing alcohol.”

She admitted to the board in May that she had a substance abuse problem, records show.