MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School.

The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year.

The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools.

Officials with the school district say they will share more details about what this means for the future of the school in the coming weeks.