MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and throwing their two-day old baby in the Mississippi River made a brief court appearance Friday.

Brandon Isabelle, his hair much shorter, said little as he entered court Friday, only responding when the judge asked his name.

His arraignment took only minutes as his attorney, William Massey, asked for more time to review evidence in the case.

The judge gave him until November 4th.

“Between now and November 4th, we will be filing motions to get the discovery that the State has to conduct our investigation better,” Massey said.

There is plenty to go over as Isabelle faces two first-degree murder charges for the killing of Danielle Hoyle, his ex-girlfriend, and their two-day old daughter Kennedy, who police say Isabelle confessed to throwing in the Mississippi River.

The baby’s body has never been found.

Several of Danielle Hoyle’s family members came to court. The judge told everyone involved to be patient.

“I ask for your patience. I ask for your understanding. Nothing happens overnight,” said Judge Carlyn Addison.

Isabelle’s attorney says he has plenty of family support but none of his family showed up at court Friday. His attorney says that’s because the attorney asked them not to, since today’s hearing was going to go so quickly.

But Hoyle’s family says they plan to be here every step of the way.

“I am with it,” said her mother, April Campbell. “I am here every court date. Every court date.”

Isabelle will be back in court on November 4th.