MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A criminal court judge rejected the request to move Cleotha Abston’s upcoming trial out of Shelby County during a court hearing Wednesday.

The hearing was in reference to a trial scheduled for April 8 for an alleged rape involving Alicia Franklin that happened a year before Abston is accused of kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher.

Abston’s attorney, Juni Ganguli, says the judge’s decision did not come as a surprise and that he does not believe his client will get a fair trial because it has been a much-publicized case.

“It was expected, but we still have to try because you can’t just roll over. You still have to try and get what you can,” Ganguli said.

Ganguli told the judge that the court of public opinion has him looking for a change of venue and ultimately jurors from outside the area.

This is due to some of the comments that he says have been expressed against his client: “Mr. Abston is sick. He deserves death. Death penalty. Nothing other than death. I hope he’s prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Ganguli said, quoting some of the comments made about Abston.

But Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman argued the crime Abston is accused of committing happened in Shelby County, therefore those here should decide his fate.

“I know we have a very diverse community racially, ethnically views and everything else,” Hagerman said. “So we are able to get fair and impartial jurors here. Good faith in our citizens of Shelby County.”

The state and the defense agree that both sides want a fair trial. But the change of venue was ultimately denied.

“I firmly believe he can be tried fairly by a jury in Shelby County,” Judge Lee Coffee said.

Abston is being held on more than $2 million bond in protective custody and is facing a long list of charges.