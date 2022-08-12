MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jackson State University has delayed its move-in days for new and returning students.

According to the university’s Facebook account, students can no longer move into dorms this weekend due to the city of Jackson’s current water pressure issues.

Jackson has been under a boil water advisory off and on throughout the summer.

The university plans to let students move in next week as crews try to restore water pressure across campus.

While we know this is a huge inconvenience, the postponement is the right thing to do to prevent students from arriving on campus while we’re experiencing these water issues. Again, we apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work with the City of Jackson to remedy the water issues. We will provide additional updates in real-time as more information becomes available. Facebook – Jackson State University