MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say two teens are facing charges after a joyride in a stolen car ended in a crash Sunday afternoon.

It started when officers responded to a vehicle theft in the 300 block of Claybrook Street on September 20 before 8 a.m.

The victim said he parked his Hyundai sedan at his residence the night before and his car was gone in the morning.

Police say officers saw a white Hyundai sedan weaving in and out of traffic on I-240 near Sam Cooper Boulevard on Sunday. The officer ran the tag and the car came back as stolen.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away. The car lost control and was involved in a crash at Walnut Grove and I-240.

Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

The driver and the passenger, both 15-year-old girls, were taken into custody.

The driver was charged with driver to exercise due care, evading arrest in an automobile, financial responsibility, no driver’s license, reckless driving, and theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

The passenger was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000.