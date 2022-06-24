MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after joking around with friends leads to one of them being shot in the face.

Ahmad Coleman is facing charges of attempted first degree murder, use of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, assault, resisting official detention, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Memphis Police said a group of friends were riding in a vehicle and joking with Coleman about him being “soft.” Police said that Coleman then pulled out a small handgun and shot another occupant of the vehicle in the right side of the face.

Officers said Coleman bailed out of the vehicle and ran southbound on Airways, where he was apprehended by police a short time later.

Later that day at 201 Poplar, another man told police he was assaulted by Coleman. While searching Coleman, Memphis Police said he became argumentative and combative.

Police said Coleman pushed off a wall and swung at the victim, causing him to dislocate the man’s right shoulder. Coleman was then restrained by officers. The victim was sent to Regional One for a non-critical injury.

Ahmad Coleman is being held on a $500,000 bond and his next court appearance is set for June 24.