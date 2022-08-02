MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A legend in Memphis music has died.

Co-founder of Ardent Records and veteran music promoter, John King, passed away on Monday, his family told Commercial Appeal.

An East Memphis native, King founded the Ardent Record company in the 1960s along with John Fry and Fred Smith.

The longtime Memphis music promoter also famously introduced the iconic Memphis rock band Big Star.

King later founded the internet radio station Tiger Radio. In 2019, he donated his massive music collection to the Memphis Listening Lab in Crosstown Concourse.

His collection started in the 1950s and included 40 thousand vinyls and 20 thousand CDs plus some unique pieces of music history.

John King was 78.