MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Champion, longtime district attorney in north Mississippi, has died.

DeSoto County government confirmed Champion’s death on its Facebook page.

“DeSoto County lost a true asset this morning with the passing of our District Attorney, John Champion,” state Sen. Michael McClendon said on his Facebook page. “He has helped make our County safe by convicting those who took advantage of victims, then saw to it that the sentences the Judges gave kept their meaning.”

Champion served as district attorney for the 17th district, including DeSoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha counties in Mississippi. He was appointed in 2001.

He prosecuted a number of high-profile cases, including two trials against the accused killer of Jessica Chambers, who died after she was found burned alive in rural Panola County in 2014.

Funeral arrangements for Champion have not been announced. Gov. Tate Reeves will appoint a replacement.