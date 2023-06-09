MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Actor John Amos is being hospitalized in Memphis, according to his representative.

TMZ says Amos was admitted because of heart problems, but the rep says he’s doing well. Amos is in Memphis filming the movie “Hillbilly Bible.”

The 83-year-old actor is best known for his roles in the movie “Roots” and the television shows “Good Times” and “The West Wing.”