MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect accused of firing shots outside of a Memphis Jewish school has been booked into the Shelby County jail weeks after the shooting.

A mugshot for Joel Bowman was available in the online Shelby County inmate roster Friday evening.

Bowman has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after he reportedly fired shots outside of the Margolin Hebrew Academy on White Station Road on Monday, July 31. Bowman is a former student of the school.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Memphis Police officer caught up with Bowman a few miles away from the scene. Bowman reportedly got out of his vehicle and pointed his gun at the officer.

The officer shot Bowman, leaving him critically injured. Bowman had been hospitalized ever since.

Bowman’s charges were listed in the Shelby County Jail inmate roster soon after the shooting but no mugshot was available at the time.

In addition to the attempted second-degree murder charge, Bowman has also been charged with carrying weapons on school property, reckless endangerment, possessing a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, and assault against a first responder.

Bowman is being held on a $750,000 bond. He is due in court on Thursday, August 24.