MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for the person responsible for breaking into a building on the University of Memphis campus.

Police say a man broke into a business near the University of Memphis Athletic Office Building May 3. The man reportedly stole multiple computers and athletic rings.

Memphis Police say surveillance video captured the man responsible for the burglary. Police released pictures of the suspect Friday, May 13.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Memphis Police say you can also call Detective Ricky Davidson with the University of Memphis Police at 901-678-3692.