MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first black personnel manager, JB Trotter has died.

His wife, Antoinette, says he passed suddenly at the hospital around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Trotter was among the first black employees the city of Memphis ever hired.

As personnel director, he was pivotal in leading efforts to desegregate the Memphis City Fire Department.

He also worked with the Memphis Police Department to improve recruiting and build a respectful work environment.

Trotter’s contributions were recognized in a Tennessee State House resolution. He organized the city of Memphis hospital’s licensed practical nurses and other employees in need of representation.

Trotter was 84 years old.