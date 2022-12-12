MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pop icon Janet Jackson is coming to Memphis next year.

The six-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is returning to the stage for the first time in four years in the highly anticipated Together Again Tour.

Grammy Award-winning rapper, Ludacris, will be joining Jackson as a special guest.

The Together Again Tour will stop in Memphis on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the FedExForum.

The last time Janet performed in Memphis was in 2017 during her State of the World Tour.

Tickets for the Together Again tour will go on sale this Friday at ticketmaster.com