MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Janet Hooks, former Memphis City Councilwoman, died Tuesday at age 70, according to a family statement sent out overnight.

Janet Hooks (photo courtesy Tami Sawyer)

Hooks served for 16 years on Memphis City Council, then served as director of parks and neighborhoods for the city. Earlier this year, she was appointed by the county commission as special advisor to the Shelby County Clerk.

She leaves behind her husband, former county commission chairman and county assessor Michael Hooks Sr.; a daughter, Kristin Hooks; two sons, Michael Hooks, Jr., and Marcus Hooks; a daughter-in-law, Judge Kenya Hooks; and two granddaughters, Morgan and Miranda Hooks; and special second daughter, Tami Sawyer.

Details of Hooks’ memorial service will be shared in the coming days.

The cause of death has not been released.