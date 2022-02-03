MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The drive home from work got dicey for many drivers navigating slick roads Thursday evening.

Memphis Fire Department reported a 16-car pileup that closed Austin Peay at James Road around 5:30. Six people were taken to emergency rooms, two in critical condition. A MATA bus at the scene helped people keep warm.

Around the same time, our Corie Ventura caught this car sliding into a traffic backup on the Interstate 55 bridge from Memphis to West Memphis. (see below)

🚨🚨🚨Praying everyone is ok!! I-55 bridge! Just now! pic.twitter.com/w8Ttw2Ys5D — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) February 3, 2022

A tractor-trailer jackknifed on the Hernando DeSoto Bridge, just under the Arkansas sign, causing a major backup on Interstate 40 west.

The westbound lanes into Arkansas were closed and video showed the truck and trailer blocking all lanes.

TDOT reported the accident at 2:12 p.m. Thursday. One lane was open and traffic was mov ing by 3 p.m. as the truck was hauled away.

This story will be updated.